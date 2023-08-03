All of 2023’s LEGO Advent Calendars have been revealed ahead of September release

As the LEGO catalog wraps up for 2023, we can now share a complete list of all the new additions to the annual Advent Calendar releases. These festive kits always end up launching a bit before the actual holiday season rolls around, and now all of them have been revealed.

LEGO Advent Calendars revealed for 2023

The LEGO Group had already officially showcased the new Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2023, and now we have a few new additions to the collection arriving.

As you’ll likely know from our annual recaps of the sets, the builds range from miniature recreations of iconic vehicles, locations, or accessories from the respective Star Wars and Marvel universes, as well as minifigures. And because we’re talking about winter holiday kits, the LEGO Group also includes some entirely new and themed characters ready to celebrate the festivities with Christmas sweater designs and more.

Before we go any further, spoiler warning if you don’t want to ruin the surprise and see what’s actually included for this year’s annual holiday countdown.

Each one of the new LEGO Advent Calendars will debut ahead of the 2023 holiday season on September 1. Pricing does vary between the different releases, largely just based on whether you’re looking to score one of the licensed or in-hour creations. Here’s a breakdown:

Star Wars Advent Calendar: $44.99 | 320 pieces

| 320 pieces Avengers Advent Calendar: $44.99 | 243 pieces

| 243 pieces City Advent Calendar 2023: $34.99 | 258 pieces

| 258 pieces Friends Advent Calendar 2023: $34.99 | 231 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’ve been reading the LEGO coverage at 9to5Toys for really any length of time, you’ll have likely come across our annual Advent Calendar feature. It’s easily one of my favorite stories of the year to write, and so getting a sneak peak at what I’ll be unboxing later on in the year has me already getting in the holiday spirit.

This year’s sets do actually look pretty solid. The builds for each year’s LEGO Advent Calendars always end up being a bit hit or miss, and in 2023 I am seeing a lot of hits. For the Marvel and Star Wars kits specifically, the minifigures look great with that festive Spider-Man and Emperor Palpatine really calling my name.

