SodaStream’s 2023 LED-equipped E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker drops to $90 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker for $89.99 shipped in both the black and white colorways. This model launched on Amazon at $160 back in March but now fetches a regular price of $130 directly from SodaStream. Currently $50 off and at the best price we can find, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the white variant and only once has the black gone for any less ($80 back in April). This model elevates the usual at-home soda making experience the brand is known for with three carbonation level options at the touch of a button as well as some nice blue LED glow lighting when it’s running. From there, it ships with the the 60L Co2 cylinder and a dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottle you’ll need to get started as soon as it arrives on your doorstep. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from earlier this year and head below for more details.

As of right now, the only SodaStream model we can find for less comes by way of the brand’s Gaia Sparkling Water Maker. This one will still bring freshly-made sparkling water to your kitchen arsenal, just with less of the bells and whistles detailed above. It is now selling for $70 shipped on Amazon.

Then head straight over to our home goods hub for more cooking, kitchen, and houseware deals. Alongside a new Amazon all-time low on the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at $122 shipped, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker. This one can handle full carafe brewing alongside cold brew and single-serve K-Cup action and it is now sitting at $80 off the going rate via Amazon. All of the details you need are right here.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button with three preset carbonation levels.

Includes: (1) Sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, and (1) Dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe.

SodaStream E-TERRA machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder.

