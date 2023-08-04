Sometimes the cloud isn’t enough: 16TB of Seagate external storage for $220 ($14/TB)

Amazon is now offering up another solid chance to score some heavily discounted and economical backup storage space. You can land the Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive for $219.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $300 at Best Buy these days where it is now on sale for $280, this model has gone for as much as $310 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at within $10 of the all-time low – a price we have only tracked once before today as well. As is usually the case when we feature these larger-capacity hard disc models, you’re scoring a ton of storage space at price far lower than the much faster SSDs externals. This time around, you’re looking at under $14 per TB, which is a fraction of what you would pay on a discounted solid-state solution. A notable option for Time Machine backups and archiving photos, documents, and anything else you might want for safe keeping – it is always a good idea to keep some physical storage backups on top of cloud solutions if you ask me. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking to bring spending down, an obvious lower-cost solution that still takes advantage of the economical HDD storage would be to just go for less of it. This 8TB version of the model above, for example, sells for $160 on Amazon. You’re technically spending more per TB here, but it is far less cash out of pocket right now.

However, if it is the speed you’re after, check out this week’s best SSD options on sale down below instead:

Seagate Expansion 16TB External HDD features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

