Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Cat Quest, Station 117, Another Tomorrow, more

We are almost ready to head off into the weekend, but first let’s gather up all of Friday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. Today’s offers also join the best price of the year on Apple’s AirTags as well as this all-time low on Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $949 and everything else in our curated deal hub. As for the apps, highlight titles include Cat Quest, Toca Kitchen 2, Hyperforma, Station 117, Another Tomorrow, Incoherence, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games – Retro Twist: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Station 117: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incoherence: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Veritas: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

Cat Quest features:

Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

