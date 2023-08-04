Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $24.50, Demon’s Souls $29, more

Amazon is now offering physical copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for Nintendo Switch at $24.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time low on boxed copies and within $4.50 or so for a digital download. It is also a great time to bring the wonderfully retro experience to your collection while it’s up to 30% off. As we noted in our hands-on review, it harkens back to the golden era of Turtles beat ‘em ups, pulling direct inspiration from the beloved Turtles in Time. Up to six players can join in simultaneously in an all-new adventure with enhanced old school gameplay and mechanics. This version also comes with a reversible cover, sprite stickers, and an art booklet. Just remember, Netflix subscribers can now play the game for FREE on iOS and Android. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $25 (Reg. $30)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Ghostrunner eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- NAMCO MUSEUM eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Demon’s Souls PSN $29 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Prey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Requiem PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox Bethesda sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Quakecon Sale up to 75% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Island 2 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $50(Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts from $30 (Reg. $50)
- Crash Team Rumble Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
