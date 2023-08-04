Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $24.50, Demon’s Souls $29, more

Justin Kahn -
30% off $24.50
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge

Amazon is now offering physical copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for Nintendo Switch at $24.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time low on boxed copies and within $4.50 or so for a digital download. It is also a great time to bring the wonderfully retro experience to your collection while it’s up to 30% off. As we noted in our hands-on review, it harkens back to the golden era of Turtles beat ‘em ups, pulling direct inspiration from the beloved Turtles in Time. Up to six players can join in simultaneously in an all-new adventure with enhanced old school gameplay and mechanics. This version also comes with a reversible cover, sprite stickers, and an art booklet. Just remember, Netflix subscribers can now play the game for FREE on iOS and Android. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals. 

