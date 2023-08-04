iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car mount see first discounts from $21 (Reg. $30)

Back in July, iOttie first launched its new collection of Easy One Touch 6 car mounts, and now a month later the savings are here. Courtesy of Amazon, we’re tracking some chances to save on several of the new releases, all of which come headlined by the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Dashboard Mount at $21.64. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, you’re looking at the very first discount since the July debut alongside a new all-time low at 28% off. Just refreshed last month, the new Easy One Touch 6 collection features a redesigned one-handed mounting system for keeping your iPhone or Android device in view while driving. This model has a suction cup base to stick to your dashboard with a telescoping arm for setting the perfect position. We explore what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, and then break down to extra styles below the fold.

Alongside the dashboard mount, some of the more specialized versions of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 6 series are getting in on the savings. Sporting the same mounting design as we noted above, these swap the suction cup form-factor for some different designs while all landing at new all-time lows thanks to the first-ever discounts:

Alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide this week, we’re also tracking another way to mount your iPhone in the car. Spigen makes a pair of car mounts with 15W MagSafe charging built in, and now you can score those for your ride at some of the best prices yet starting from $63. And speaking of gear supporting the full MagSafe spec, ESR just debuted its first 15W car mount with a launch discount attached.

More on the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 car mounts:

The latest generation of our best-selling car mount, the Easy One Touch 6 Dash and Windshield phone mount combines versatility and convenience. This upgrade features an enhanced button and cradle for wider device and case compatibility. The telescopic arm extends from 5 up to 6.75 inches offering drivers a more customized viewing experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!