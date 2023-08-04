Samsung’s entry-level 2023 AirSlim Crystal 4K Smart TVs hit new all-time lows today from $360

Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on the entry-level 2023 model Samsung Class CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs. You’ll find the 43-inch model down $359.99, the 50-inch at $399.99, and the 65-inch at $579.99 shipped. Carrying regular prices of $400, $450, and $650 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals also mark new Amazon all-time lows, the first notable deals we have tracked, and the best we have seen since launch back in March. At prices like these, you’re not going to get all of the bells and whistles, but they do deliver Samsung displays at particularly affordable prices for folks that would prefer to stick with the big brand name options without spending a fortune. They carry 4K panels with HDR 10+ and Hybrid Log-Gamma support alongside direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Joining compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice command-ready gear, you’ll also find built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well as three HDMI ports and what Samsung refers to as an AirSlim design that “practically blends into your wall.” head below for more details.

More of this weekend’s best 4K TV deals:

But if you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display, we have a couple of other price drops to check out. Firstly, Apple TV HD is now at the $79 Amazon 2023 low and this morning we also spotted a 33% price drop on Chromecast with Google TV (HD) bringing the price down to $20.

Samsung 65-inch Class CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV features:

One screen. All the things. With effortless performance, crowd-pleasing features and great value, you can bring home a winner—and feel like a million bucks. Watch your favorite movies and TV shows in captivating 4K resolution as the Crystal Processor automatically transforms every frame. Picture quality is improved as colors, contrast, and motion are analyzed and adjusted as you watch.

