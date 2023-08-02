Samsung’s 85-inch Frame 4K TV displays digital art and now it’s $1,895 off at new $2,403 low

Amazon today is offering a massive discount on an even more massive home theater upgrade. The Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV from 2021 is now down to $2,403.56 shipped. Don’t get us wrong, that’s a lot for a TV, but it’s also a lot less than you’d typically pay. Today’s offer is down from the $2,999 price tag it has been hovering around as of late, but a far better comparison would be to what the newer 2023 version sells for. By comparison, the shiny new model sells for $4,298, meaning that you’re locking in $1,895 in savings. That’s the discounted version’s original MSRP, as well. We break down the features below the fold and also explain how this previous-generation model compares to the newer version. But spoiler, there’s not all that much to justify the nearly $1,900 price difference.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined look that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 85-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part, but also blends into your home decor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech.

Compared to the newer iterations of Samsung The Frame, you really aren’t missing all too much with today’s offer. By far the biggest and most notable adjustment is that the new version trades in the typically glossy screen for one with an anti-glare matte coating. That does help The Frame be better at its job of doubling as a picture frame, but otherwise there’s not all too much that has been adjusted over the years. Smart connectivity, panel resolution, and refresh rate are all comparable.

If your quest for a new home theater upgrade has you searching for something a bit less massive and a little more typical, we have quite a few other models on tap this week in our HDTV guide. The most notable discounts though are all squared up on Sony’s 2023 mini-LED Google TVs, which arrive with some enticing features like 120Hz PS5-enhanced panels and some of the lowest prices yet starting from $1,998.

Samsung The Frame TV features:

Transform your home with The Frame, which allows you to showcase artwork, watch television, movies, or display photos on this beautiful QLED screen. TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off. In Art Mode, the screen becomes wall art, and with a subscription to the Samsung Art Store, you can choose from an entire library of artists’ works with something for everyone. You can even change the onscreen artwork as often as you like. Quantum Processor 4K automatically upscales all your content to 4K, and 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot** enriches every scene with millions of shades of color.

