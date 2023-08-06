PlayStation summer sale: PS5 disc version $50 off, DualSense controllers $50 all colors, games, more

We are now tracking some big-time PlayStation deals at several retailers with the best prices of the year on DualSense controllers starting from $49 and PlayStation 5 disc version consoles at $449.99 shipped. Alongside a host of first-party PS4 and PS5 titles with big-time markdowns from $19, Amazon and several other retailers are now offering PlayStation 5 disc version consoles down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a solid $50 price drop and a rare one at that. Also matched at Walmart and Target with an additional 5% off for RedCard holders with select special edition bundles starting from $490 over at Best Buy. While it might not be the fancy new Spider-Man 2 edition, we have seen very few straight up deals on Sony’s flagship machine over the years and it very rarely goes on sale like this at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention from Monoprice last week. Hit the jump for a closer look at the summer PlayStation 5 DualSense deals and a nice collection of first-party game discounts.

Summer PlayStation 5 DualSense deals:

The best summer PlayStation 5 DualSense deals are now live and starting from $49 across the entire lineup of colorways. Many of these offers are the best prices we have tracked all year – they weren’t on sale for the 2023 Days of Play event at all.

Summer PlayStation sale – Games

PlayStation 5 features:

Ultra-High Speed SSD – Maximize your play sessions with near instant load times for installed PS5 games.

4K-TV Gaming – Play your favorite PS5 games on your stunning 4K TV.

Ray Tracing – Immerse yourself in worlds with a new level of realism as rays of light are individually simulated, creating true-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5™ games.

Haptic Feedback – Experience haptic feedback via the DualSense wireless controller in select PS5 titles and feel the effects and impact of your in-game actions through dynamic sensory feedback.

Adaptive Triggers – Get to grips with immersive adaptive triggers, featuring dynamic resistance levels which simulate the physical impact of in-game activities in select PS5 games.

Tempest 3D AudioTech – Immerse yourself in soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction. Through your compatible headphones your surroundings truly come alive with Tempest 3D AudioTech in supported games.

