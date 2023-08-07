9to5Toys Daily: August 7, 2023 – 15-inch M2 MacBook Air $200 off, Studio Display, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8723-11.11-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hi...
Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes an extra 40% off dr...
Rare deal delivers new low on official gray camo PS5 Pu...
Add SteelSeries’ Duo controller to your mobile An...
Rockstar finally set to bring Red Dead Redemption to Ni...
Satechi’s original USB-C Stand and Hub brings fro...
PowerA teams up with SEGA for new line of Sonic Switch/...
Vans takes up to 50% off back to school styles: Sneaker...
Load more...
Show More Comments