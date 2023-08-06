Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has never sold for less at new $860 all-time low (Reg. $1,200)

A new all-time low is rolling out to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now dropping the unlocked 256GB model down to $859.99 shipped, the savings today take $340 off while delivering the best discount to date. Today’s offer is notably an even better offer than we saw last month for Prime Day, undercutting that 2-day-only discount by an extra $90. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review. Head below for more from

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

