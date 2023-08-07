Score an open-box ASUS ROG Ally Windows PC gaming handheld from $602 (Reg. $700)

The compelling new ASUS ROG Ally hand-held gaming PC officially went up for pre-order back in May and today we are tracking the first chance to save on one via Best Buy. While the entry-level configuration sold out quite quickly at launch, the more powerful ASUS ROG Ally 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and 512GB SSD is available in open-box condition from $601.99 shipped. But that is for the more “satisfactory” condition model, for the “Open-Box Excellent” unit it will run you $615.99 shipped – it “looks brand new and includes all original parts/accessories” with a 90-day return warranty. Hit the Open-Box” link just below the list price to see the deals. Regularly $700, this is $84 in savings and the first real chance to score one at a discount. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our previous coverage, the ASUS ROG Ally PC gaming handheld Steam Deck competitor runs Windows and can run titles from Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, and cloud gaming services as well as Android apps, and more. Alongside Dolby Atmos audio support, it runs on an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor with a 512GB SSD, a 7-inch 1080p display, microSD card storage expansion, and built-in Wi-Fi. Get a closer look at what to expect in our feature piece.

Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub to upgrade your at-home battlestation at a discount. Today saw some notable deals hit the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard alongside a host of other gear from the brand and pre-orders on its Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller.

ROG Ally PC gaming handheld features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends. The Ally even transforms into a gaming PC by connecting to ROG XG mobile eGPU and dock – supporting mouse, keyboard, monitor, and more of your favorite peripherals. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 extreme processor, a smooth 7-inch 1080p 120Hz touchscreen with AMD FreeSync technology, and ROG intelligent cooling, the ROG Ally takes handheld gaming on to a whole different level.

