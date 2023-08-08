Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 are some of the best sounding ANC earbuds at new $150 low

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC Earbuds. These are some of our favorite releases here at 9to5Toys, and now even more so with such a notable discount attached. Dropping down to $149.95 shipped, today’s offer settles at the lowest price we have ever seen following the $50 discount from its $200 going rate as of late. We last saw these earbuds at $170 earlier in the year, but this is still one of the first chances to save in 2023, as well. We take a far closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review, but you should at least head below and check out the features for yourself and see why these were one of our favorite pairs of earbuds last year.

Delivering everything you’d expect a pair of the hi-fi brand’s true wireless earbuds to, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 put audio fidelity and premium aesthetics at the forefront of the experience. As you might be familiar with from our Best Earbuds of 2022 feature, we found that these were the best sounding earbuds in all of 2022. Though it’s not just all about sound quality, as you’ll also be able to enjoy multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, 28-hour battery life, and some fairly robust active noise cancellation tech.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

More on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds:

Superior sound powered by the TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive for the highest resolution audio. Customized audio experience via built-in equalizer and pre-sets, including Bass Boost, and Sound Personalization for bespoke audio. Multipoint enables connection to 2 devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!