Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Iron Marines Invasion, Drop the Box 3D, and more

We have hit mid-week and it’s now time for your Wednesday collection of the best iOS game and app deals. Joining the fresh roundup of price drops below, we are also tracking iPad Air 5 at $99 off the going rate alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game, Funnel, Drop the Box 3D, Monster Rancher 2, Sliding Puzzle, and more. hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop the Box 3D: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind (Full): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Tesla Wars: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Emerald Chronometer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $14 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Trials of Mana: $12 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

Iron Marines Invasion features:

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a story full of challenges and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage. Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own particular terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one! Command the Federation’s troops across the galaxy, with the aid of Heroes & Units that will allow you to boost your RTS game skills to the limit.

