Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $42, Mario Sparks of Hope Gold $50, more

Now joining the notable Nintendo end of summer multiplayer sale (found below), Amazon is offering Mario Party Superstars in digital form for $41.99 or physical copies for your collection at $42 shipped. Regularly $60, the is 30% off the going rate, matching the eShop price, and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday offer and a great time to add a Mushroom Kingdom party game to your library. Featuring both online and local multiplayer action, it includes 100 mini games from throughout the Mario Party series alongside five classic boards from the N64-era title. It can be played using a single “Joy-Con controller, two Joy-Con with the grip accessory, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or a Nintendo Switch Lite system.” Head below for the rest of the Nintendo summer event deals, the ongoing PlayStation back to school sale, and more.
Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition $50 (Reg. $90)
- Or standard edition at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Game Builder Garage $21 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4 (Reg. $15)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $30 (Reg. $50)
- Doom $16 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Standard $40 (Reg. $60)
- Broforce $3 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $19 (Reg. $27)
- And even more first-party Switch game deals…
- And even more third-party Switch game deals…
- Plus additional price drops liven the eShop…
PlayStation Back to School Sale
- PlayStation 5 disc version console $450 (Reg. $500)
- DualSense Controllers (all colors) from $49 (Reg. $70)
And the game deals…
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $46 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $29 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- More PlayStation 5 games up to 60% off
- More PlayStation 4 games up to 60% off
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $53 (Reg. $70)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $25 (Reg. $30)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Prey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Requiem PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox Bethesda sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Quakecon Sale up to 75% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $50 (Reg. $70)
- Crash Team Rumble Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
