Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $42, Mario Sparks of Hope Gold $50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $42

Now joining the notable Nintendo end of summer multiplayer sale (found below), Amazon is offering Mario Party Superstars in digital form for $41.99 or physical copies for your collection at $42 shipped. Regularly $60, the is 30% off the going rate, matching the eShop price, and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday offer and a great time to add a Mushroom Kingdom party game to your library. Featuring both online and local multiplayer action, it includes 100 mini games from throughout the Mario Party series alongside five classic boards from the N64-era title. It can be played using a single “Joy-Con controller, two Joy-Con with the grip accessory, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or a Nintendo Switch Lite system.” Head below for the rest of the Nintendo summer event deals, the ongoing PlayStation back to school sale, and more. 

Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale

PlayStation Back to School Sale

And the game deals…

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

