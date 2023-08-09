Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe internal SSD lands at new $75 Amazon low today

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $74.99 shipped. This model has sold for between $100 and $130 for most of this year and is now $5 under the previous deal price for a new Amazon all-time low. While it’s not the newest or fastest option out there, it does come in at well below the faster $119 980 PRO as well as the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X to deliver a capable Gen3 upgrade to PC builds at a discount (or for use as a secondary option). It clocks in at up to 3,500MB/s with 2TB of storage and Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard that “automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops.” This model also ships with a 7-year warranty. More details below.

Drop down to the 500GB or 1TB model with nearly identical specs starting from $30 shipped on Amazon. Both of these capacities are currently matching the Amazon all-time lows to deliver even more affordable internal SSD options.

Then go check out the launch discounts we are tracking on the brand new 7200MB/s Lexar models that were unveiled earlier this month before scoping out the ongoing price drop on the even faster Samsung 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD. The 1TB configuration with an integrated heatsink is still sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD features:

Always Evolving SSD: The 970 EVO Plus is powered by the latest V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, maximizing the potential of NVMe bandwidth; Comes in storage capacities of up to 2TB, with reliability of up to 1,200 TBW.Computer Platform:PC.Internal Storage : Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC. Voltage : 3.3 V ± 5 % Allowable voltage

Breakthrough Read/Write Speeds: The 970 EVO Plus reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s, up to 53%* faster than the 970 EVO

Samsung Magician for Data Security: This software provides a suite of user-friendly tools that help you keep your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and even boost performance

Superior Heat Dissipation: Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops

