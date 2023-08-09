Go Mercury White with Razer’s compact Seiren Mini USB Mic down at $40, more from $38

While you will find the black model still down at $38, Amazon is now offering the Mercury White Razer Seiren Mini USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and a notable chance to score one for folks favoring a more clean white setup. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since it dropped to $38 back in February. The Razer Seiren Mini is an affordable way to bring home a brand name USB microphone for your setup whether you’re streaming, podcasting, or otherwise. It features a supercardioid pickup pattern designed to “focus on your voice while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up” alongside a compact footprint and a “heavy-duty” tilting stand for the right angle – it can also be attached for use on microphone stands and the like. Head below for more details.

We are also tracking a deep $60 pice drop on JBL’s Quantum Stream USB mic with an RGB ring light, bringing its price down to the same total as the white model above if you’re not impressed with the Razer option. While, generally speaking, brand name USB mics of this caliber don’t fall below $38 all that often, you could scoop up one of these JLab USB-C variants for under $28 on Amazon right now.

On the higher-end side of things, we are also still tracking some solid deals on HyperX’s QuadCast S USB and ProCASt XLR microphones. Then go dive into our hands-on review for the Audio-Technica AT2040 USB mic as well as the particularly impressive Sennheiser Profile USB Mic setup with one of the best boom arms in the business.

Razer Seiren Mini USB Microphone features:

Ultra-Precise Supercardioid Pickup Pattern: The Razer Seiren Mini is tuned with a tighter pickup angle, so it can focus on your voice while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.

Professional Recording Quality: With its 14mm condenser capsule and flat frequency response, the mic broadcasts your voice with stellar clarity that’s filled with crisp highs and deep lows.

Ultra-Compact Build: Made for minimalist or smaller setups, it barely takes up any desk space and is discreet on-camera, putting more focus on you. Easy to bring along if you need take your streaming elsewhere.

