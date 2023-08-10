WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X SSDs upgrade your battlestation from $100 today (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model has fetched between $170 and $140 for most of this year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the limited Prime Day offer and marks the best we have tracked otherwise. Much of the same goes for the SN850X with the integrated heatsink that is now within $10 of the Prime offer down at $129.99 shipped. Among the better options out there in the price range, the SN850X delivers Gen4 PCIe architecture with speeds up to 7,300MB/s in the modern M.2 2280 form-factor. The heatsink model is ready for PC and PS5 applications, while the standard issue model will save you some cash if you don’t need the added performance boost. Hit up our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, yesterday’s Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB is still alive and well. This model isn’t going to deliver the same kind of speeds as the option above, but it will keep more cash in your pocket.

However, you’ll also want to scope out the brand new models Lexar just launched with pricing starting from $38. Alongside the launch discounts, these options deliver some serious speed for the price, starting at 7,200MB/s and reaching up to 7400MB/s on the NM790 variants. Get a closer look at these in our launch coverage.

Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK PS5 SSDs while you’re at it.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times. .date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!