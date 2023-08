Best price of the year secures your home with the Wyze Floodlight Cam at $60 (Save $40)

Woot now offers the Wyze Floodlight Cam for its lowest price of the year. Normally fetching $100, you can now drop the price down to $59.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 without the Amazon membership. Delivering 40% in savings, today’s offer clocks in at the best price in 2023 for only the second time while beating our previous mention by $10. Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or LED floodlight features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $42 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

Now that we’re nearly through the work week, we’re getting a much better picture at all of the week’s best smart home deals. Amongst an assortment of ambient lights for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups, the savings also carry over to some more protective gear like Level’s invisible HomeKit smart locks. With two models now starting from $146, some of the best discounts yet are now live from the usual $200 or higher price tags.

Wyze Floodlight Cam features:

WYZE Floodlight cam is the ultimate Home Security device with PIR Sensor, color night vision camera, and extra-bright Lumens to stop any person, or critter in their tracks. WYZE continues to offer smart home security at an affordable option and our floodlight delivers just that. Get additional safety features with an optional cam plus subscription.

