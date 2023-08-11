Macy’s takes up to 50% off clearance + extra 20% off Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Free People, more

Macy’s Clearance Event takes an extra 20% off top brand apparel, shoes, and accessories with code SHOP at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Free People, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Cotton Polo Shirt is currently marked down to $56 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $110. It’s available in three color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, khakis, and more. This style has a vented hem and lightweight material, which is great for warm weather. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!