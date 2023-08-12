WD_BLACK 1TB heatsink SSD deals: SN850X $73 or SN850 $90 (Matching Prime Day)

Joining ongoing deals on the new SN850P models starting from $120, Amazon is now offering a solid offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive with heatsink for PS5 consoles down at $89.99 shipped. This model has fetched between $100 and $140 for most of this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the limited Prime Day offer we tracked last month. While it might be the previous-generation model now, it is also a more affordable proposition that delivers the same 7,300MB/s speeds. It is similarly officially licensed for PlayStation 5, like the new model, with an M.2 form-factor ready to slide directly into your machine – you can both store and play games directly from the added storage here. PCIe Gen4 technology is joined by an integrated heatsink required to meet Sony’s standards and help maintain peak performance. Head below for more deals and details.

As you might know by now, just about any good M.2 SSD with an integrated heatsink will work inside of your PS5 and we are still tracking an Amazon all-time low on the faster Samsung 990 PRO at $90 as well. For something even less expensive, check out the price drop we are now tracking on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD at $72.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This one meets Sony’s specs and works inside a PC battlestation setup as well. Typically between $80 and $110 or more, this is a more affordable solution with nearly identical specs as the model above alongside the same 7,300MB/s speeds.

Elsewhere in SSDs, be sure to scope out the new Lexar models. Alongside launch discounts starting from just $38 shipped, the new NM790 lineup delivers some serious bang for your buck with speeds up to 7,400MB/s and prices undercutting much of the competition. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.).date transfer rate:7000.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s (1TB model) for a seamless gameplay experience (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second.

