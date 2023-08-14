Rare deal knocks $100 off Arcade1Up’s NFL Blitz cabinet with riser at $400, more from $160

We are now tracking relatively rare pice drop on the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine at $499.99 shipped via Amazon and Walmart. Regularly $600, this is a solid $100 off the going rate and the best we can find. This model hasn’t gone on sale very often since its debut last summer – outside of some YMMV in-store offers and the like, it has only ever gone for less a couple times including a fleeting $480 offer for Black Friday last year. You’re looking at an epic sports cabinet for the game room complete with 4-player arcade controls as well as live network play via built-in Wi-Fi access. Centered around a 17-inch full color display, it ships with the included riser to bring it up to eye-level, a light-up marquee, coinless operation with a molded coin door, a clear deck protector, and three built-in classics: NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage and head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Alongside the brand’s Fast and Furious cabinet, it also just teamed up with fashion/lifestyle brand Kith for a special edition Marvel model as well. Delivering what is, at least for me, one of the nicest-looking models in the lineup, it is wrapped in classic-style comic X-Men art and you can take a deep dive on it in our launch coverage from last month.

Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends features:

n absolute must – have for your family game room, game cave, or home office! Arcade1Up gaming cabinet plays great, looks great, and are instant conversation pieces. 4 simultaneous players, endless animation and inspired fun.

3 arcade video games, 1 cabinet, unlimited nostalgic football fun. Includes NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards!

NFL Blitz arcade machine is officially licensed by the NFL. Featuring a branded riser, 17” LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin – door, clear deck protector, real – feel full – size Arcade1Up 49 way joystick, headphone jack, volume control, and anti – tip over strap.

