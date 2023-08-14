Rare deal knocks $100 off Arcade1Up’s NFL Blitz cabinet with riser at $400, more from $160

We are now tracking  relatively rare pice drop on the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine at $499.99 shipped via Amazon and Walmart. Regularly $600, this is a solid $100 off the going rate and the best we can find. This model hasn’t gone on sale very often since its debut last summer – outside of some YMMV in-store offers and the like, it has only ever gone for less a couple times including a fleeting $480 offer for Black Friday last year. You’re looking at an epic sports cabinet for the game room complete with 4-player arcade controls as well as live network play via built-in Wi-Fi access. Centered around a 17-inch full color display, it ships with the included riser to bring it up to eye-level, a light-up marquee, coinless operation with a molded coin door, a clear deck protector, and three built-in classics: NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage and head below for more Arcade1Up deals. 

Alongside the brand’s Fast and Furious cabinet, it also just teamed up with fashion/lifestyle brand Kith for a special edition Marvel model as well. Delivering what is, at least for me, one of the nicest-looking models in the lineup, it is wrapped in classic-style comic X-Men art and you can take a deep dive on it in our launch coverage from last month. 

  • n absolute must – have for your family game room, game cave, or home office! Arcade1Up gaming cabinet plays great, looks great, and are instant conversation pieces. 4 simultaneous players, endless animation and inspired fun.
  • 3 arcade video games, 1 cabinet, unlimited nostalgic football fun. Includes NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards!
  • NFL Blitz arcade machine is officially licensed by the NFL. Featuring a branded riser, 17” LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin – door, clear deck protector, real – feel full – size Arcade1Up 49 way joystick, headphone jack, volume control, and anti – tip over strap.

