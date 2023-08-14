LEGO’s new 600-piece Pixar ‘Up’ House set sees first discount to $48 (Reg. $60)

You can now score the very first discount yet on LEGO’s new Disney Pixar Up House. Courtesy of Amazon, the savings land at $48 shipped. You’d more typically pay $60, with today’s offer delivering 20% in savings and a new all-time low. First released back in April, you can now expand your collection by assembling the very first LEGO set from Pixar’s movie Up. Stacking up to Carl’s house from the animated movie, the set includes 598 pieces and delivers a fittingly colorful build. Complete with a bouquet of balloons on the top of the build, the kit also includes minifigures from the film. There’s of course Carl, alongside Russel and Dug the dog who makes the cut thanks to an all-new molded brick. We fully break down what to expect from the set in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

As far as the latest from LEGO and Disney is concerned, the next month we’ll be seeing one of the year’s most unique creations from the two companies’ collaboration. The upcoming Disney Tribute Camera will round out the 100th anniversary celebration with a fun build and the first-ever Walt minifigure.

Just make sure you go and check out our review of the new Disney Castle that launched back in July. This massive 4,800-piece kit is the crown jewel of the 100th anniversary celebration and delivers a fittingly perfect build to go with such a milestone.

More on the LEGO Pixar Up House:

Give a movie fan or any kid who lives for high-flying adventures a gift full of details to inspire the imagination with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House (43217) set. This 598-piece set includes a partial house build with balloons, different rooms and functions, 2 minifigures, a LEGO animal figure and plenty of accessories to spark play. The set includes beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar’s movie: Carl Fredricksen and Russell LEGO minifigures, plus a Dug LEGO dog figure for dog lovers. The set is made for unlimited adventures on land or floating through the clouds

