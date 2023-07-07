Review: LEGO’s new 4,800-piece Disney Castle is the perfect celebration of 100 years of Disney animation

Throughout 2023, the LEGO Group has been celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney animation. Now culminating all of that fanfare in one of the largest kits of the year, today we’re taking a hands-on look at the all-new LEGO Disney Castle (43222) to see if it’s a worthy build to headline such a massive milestone for the company.

Hands-on with LEGO’s new Disney Castle

Set number 43222 isn’t the first time we’ve seen Disney Castle get the LEGO treatment over the years, but it is the most impressive. The new rendition celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney fittingly pulls out all of the stops to deliver what I can only describe as one of the coolest LEGO kits of all time.

Over the weekend, I bought the new LEGO Disney Castle (43222) for my girlfriend – the biggest Disney fan I know. Since then, we’ve been piecing everything together over the past few nights. I have to admit that I am not the most well-versed enjoyer of classic Disney Princess features and the like, but having someone around the apartment who knew more than a thing or two about what every little easter egg meant was quite helpful. And to that same end, the instructions do a fairly thorough job of showcasing the references scattered throughout the creation.

So while a set at the $399.99 price point may only end up attracting the most dedicated fans out there, it definitely has some appeal outside of the truest Disney fans. Set number 43222 arrives as a retro take on the Disney Castle, stacking up to 4,837 pieces. Assembling only half the castle, the front portion is a complete and quite detailed facade of the landmark that then gives way to a cutaway on the back to reveal several different rooms.

After getting it all pieced together, there’s so much I want to talk about at both ends of the scale. On one hand, the kit is just so massive and demands a dedicated space to display it unlike almost any other build out there. The whole thing stands 31.5 inches tall while measuring 23 inches wide and 13 inches deep on the base. This isn’t going to fit into just any LEGO or Disney collection, but the display space this will take up is certainly worth it.

Being a massive set is only half of the reason why I adore the new LEGO Disney Castle. It also fills every inch of the build with details and references to the last 100 years of Disney animation. Being the castle, most of those callbacks are centered around Disney Princesses, but there are also some other properties getting some love, too.

All of the classics are making the cut, with the Grand Ballroom from Cinderella being one of the stars of the show. It has the set’s only true play feature, with a rotating dance floor on the bottom. It’s a pretty cute touch, but it will ultimately be hidden most of the time while I show off the detailed exterior. There’s also the Magic Mirror from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as well as the dining table from Beauty and the Beast. Rapunzel fans will love the little mural from her tower shown off in Tangled, while even deeper cuts like Disney’s Fantasia make a cameo with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice’s mop and bucket.

There are also some more meta inclusions in the set, too. Hidden underneath one of the blue towers on the top, there’s a little spot that has some extra goodies stowed away. There’s a film projector that rests alongside a little drawing of the original Mickey Mouse design. It’s a fun touch to continue some of the other reminiscing that other kits have done in the 100th-anniversary collection, especially considering that only the builder will know it’s there.

Eight exclusive Disney Princess and Prince minifigures steal the show

If the new LEGO Disney Castle wasn’t already an incredible build by itself, the company makes it even more compelling by including eight all-new and exclusive figures. I mean, it just wouldn’t be a Disney Castle without some royalty to fill its halls after all. And the LEGO Group really delivers. Fittingly for a build meant to encapsulate the entire 100-year span of Disney animation, set number 43222 includes a total of eight minifigures ranging from classic characters up to more recent additions to the Disney Vault. Each one is entirely new for this set and, as of now, exclusive to this model.

Builders will bring four pairs of iconic couples to their collections, including different Disney Princesses and their prince counterparts. Cinderella, of course, appears beside Prince Charming as two of the centerpieces of the kit. Princess Tiana is also making her minifigure debut with Prince Naveen right by her side. Going back to the original Disney Princess, the new castle also packs Snow White with Prince Ferdinand. And last but not least, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider complete the kit.

All eight of these figures are just as good as it gets. I love that the LEGO Group went the extra mile to deliver leg and arm printing for the figures while also creating some entirely new hair pieces.

Buy the new LEGO Disney Castle now

The new LEGO Disney Castle 43222 is now available for purchase exclusively from the LEGO Shop Online or official in-store locations. It sells for $399.99 and just launched officially on July 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a fan of massive LEGO buildings like the Disney Castle, the new rendition of the Happiest Place on Earth ultimately stacks up to a far better model than I expected. I’m not saying I picked up this new creation expecting it to ultimately be a pass, but I wasn’t expecting to be so floored by how gorgeous of a model this is. Can I get away with calling a LEGO set gorgeous? I think that if there’s any set that the word applies to, it’s the new Disney Castle.

Aside from just how well-crafted the build is, the minifigures are just a straight-up delight. Sure, the set isn’t perfect, but it’s as close as I could have expected from an official set. Honestly, the biggest problem might be just how large the build is and how difficult it is to find space in my collection for it. However, I’ve said that many times before about other massive kits. Yet I seemingly always find a way to accommodate LEGO’s latest behemoths, and the new castle surely won’t be any different.

Now that I’ve been admiring it since last night, this review will serve as a way for me to gush about how impressed I am. If it wasn’t already clear, you should consider adding this one to your collection. The $400 price point is steep, yes, but it’s also as good of a value as you’ll find. At a time when just about every licensed LEGO set is overpriced to make up for the licensing costs, I am shocked to see Disney Castle retail for the price I’d expected.

This has been the only 100th anniversary Disney set that I’ve bought so far, and I honestly can’t think of a better one to buy. The Disney Castle is the most Disney thing that the LEGO Group could have made this year, and the old-school blue and gold color palette captures the magic in a way that the original model just didn’t.

I also can’t see this retiring anytime soon, so if you can’t score it just yet, there’s nothing to worry about. The new LEGO Disney Castle 43222 will likely stay on store shelves well past this year’s celebration, too – and for good reason! This will easily go down as one of the best sets to date and a favorite of mine in the current catalog.

