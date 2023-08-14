Sony Link Buds S with ANC in all colorways drop to $128 shipped (Reg. up to $198)

Amazon is now offering the Sony Link Buds S wireless earbuds for $128 shipped in black, Earth Blue, and white. Regularly $198, this is up to $70 in savings and matching our previous mention. While have seen them hovering around $148 several times throughout the year, today’s deal delivers a match for the lowest we have tracked across 2023 at Amazon and the best price we can find. As you might know from our launch coverage, Sony claims these are among the lightest and most compact earbuds on the market. The LinkBuds S are capable of automatically switching between “superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound,” to let in just the right amount of outside noise when needed. They provide 20 hours of wireless listening time with the included charging case alongside an additional hour with a 5-minute quick charge. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If the Sony set isn’t getting you excited check out the deal we are tracking on the new Elite 4 ANC buds from Jabra. Now down another $10 from our previous mention, they are now 30% off the going rate with a $70 price tag on Amazon right now. Everything you need to know about this set is waiting in our deal coverage and hands-on review.

Elsewhere in earbuds deals, Marshall’s textured black ANC set is down to $150 shipped and we are still tracking solid price drops on Beats Fit Pro. Now starting from $160 via the official Amazon listings, there are several colorways on sale at 20% off the regular $200 price tag and everything you’ll need to know while the price right is detailed right here.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

