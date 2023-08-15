Today’s Android game and app deals: MechaNika, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. Joining all of the Google Play software offers below, we are also now tracking the first cash discounts on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 – be sure to scope out our roundup of the best cases for both right here as well. And now on to the apps, today’s collection is headlined by titles like Kingdom Rush Vengeance, MechaNika, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Actraiser Renaissance, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Meet Nika, a brilliant girl that doesn’t fit the world she lives in. Perhaps it’s the chocolate shake with a shot of cognac she carries in her backpack which makes her different. Or maybe it’s the fact that at 7 years old her favourite things are the transfer of energy, magnetic fields and electrical engineering. But anyway… It doesn’t matter if her parents don’t listen to her. It doesn’t matter if her teacher ignores her. It doesn’t matter if her classmates are dorks. Nothing matters anymore because she has a plan to solve everything. A really… odd plan.

