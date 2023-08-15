Anker’s Liberty Pro ANC buds with 32-hr. battery and wireless charging case at $85 (All colors)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
Reg. $110+ $85

Joining price drops on AirPods 3 and Amazon’s new Echo Buds at $37.50, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $84.99 shipped in all four colorways. This set launched at $170 but more recently has sat in the $105 range. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and comes in at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the black set go for less a couple times this year ($75 range), this is matching the 2023 low on the others. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Liberty 3 Pro deliver active noise cancellation alongside HearID tech that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile.” On top of that, they provide 32 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging-ready case alongside platform agnostic compatibility on both iOS and Android smartphones. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

As we mentioned above, Amazon also knocked the price on its 2023 model Echo buds with Alexa down to $37.50 shipped today. That’s a solid discount from the usual $50 asking price and a notable chance to score a new release at the second-best price ever – they sold for $35 during Prime Day. 

But if you’re looking for a higher-end listening experience, the new Sony XM5 buds are easily some of our favorite out there right now. We absolutely loved our hands-on time with them, noting how impressive the improved ANC action, 360-degree audio, and more compact, manageable form-factor is. Get a closer look for yourself right here.  

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds feature:

  • ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.
  • Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.
  • Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

