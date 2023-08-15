Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds with Alexa hit second-best price ever at $37.50 (Reg. $50)

Following a slew of notable deals on its in-house gear, from the new Echo Pop smart speaker to Kindle Scribe, we are now tracking one of the best prices ever on Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds. The regularly $50 buds released back in mid-May and are now down at $37.49 shipped in both the black and white colorways. This 25% price drop marks the third price drop we have tracked and the second-lowest price – they went for $40 during the pre-order phase and dropped to $35 for a brief time during Prime Day. No, these entry-level Echo buds aren’t the highest-end options out there, but they are among the most affordable. They come packed with Alexa voice control, a sweat-resistant workout-ready design, and a total of 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case – a 15-minute quick charge adds an additional 2 hours to the wireless listening experience. You can use both or one bud at a time and on-ear detection tech “will automatically pause playback when one or both earbuds are removed.” Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

Something from the previous-generation Anker stable can get you in the wireless earbuds game for less. They aren’t nearly as new a release, but the Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds deliver a similarly budget-friendly experience with even longer battery life at $23.99 Prime shipped right now. That’s as much as 40% below the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

Or just forget all of that and go with one of Apple’s more affordable current-generation options while they are on sale. This morning saw Apple’s latest AirPods 3 fall to second-best price yet at $140 and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Just be sure to scope out the deal we spotted on Sony’s flagship XM5 ANC Headphones if you’re in the market for some over-ears.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

