Upgrade your PS5 for Spider-Man 2 with WD’s new officially licensed SN850P SSDs from $120

Joining the ongoing and particularly rare $50 price drop on disc version PlayStation 5 consoles (more details here), Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for PS5 down at $309.99 shipped. This one launched at $530 and now carries a regular price of $350 directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal marks the second-time it has gone this low on Amazon to match the lowest we have tracked since release – it comes in at $55 below the Prime Day price. You’ll also find the 1TB and 2TB variants on sale for $119.99 and $159.99 shipped right now. This model debuted back in June of this year as the latest release in WD’s officially licensed for PS5 lineup. It delivers up to 7,300MB/s in speeds with an integrated heatsink and the compatible M.2 form-factor optimized for use directly inside your Sony console. it allows gamers to “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

The WD_BLACK SN850X internal gaming SSD is always a notable alternative when we are talking officially licensed models. This one is ready for a PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 and typically for even less than the newer release above. Including a similar heatsink setup, it clocks in with the same speeds and starts at $77 on Amazon.

But if you’re looking to ramp up the speed significantly, the new Crucial T700 heatsink SSDs are where it’s at. Now currently at some of the best prices we have tracked since release a few months ago, they clock in at a blazing fast 12,400MB/s with Gen5 architecture – just expect to be paying a premium for it with prices starting at $168 for a 1TB model and that’s on sale. All of the details you need on those are right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

