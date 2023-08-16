Today’s best iOS game and app deals: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, Spring Forever, more

Your mid-week collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts are now ready and waiting down below. They join this deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro that is now undercutting the Prime Day offer alongside everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like XCOM 2 Collection, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, Spring Forever, Basketball Club Story, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Map – Stars and Planets: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Get Gabbin’: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Search Daily PRO: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GoGoAnime: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The ancestral legacy: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Not Exactly A Hero: novel game: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)

Rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller and feel the thrill of a genre-defining classic, complete with two huge expansion packs. Control park finances, shops, services and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed. This edition includes all content from both Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs. Relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.

