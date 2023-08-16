Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro undercuts Prime Day with $60 discount to $289

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your 12-inch M2 iPad Pro with Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for less. Now on sale for $289.13 shipped, today’s offer lands with $60 in savings from the usual $349 price tag. This is notably $10 under our previous mention from Prime Day and the best price in months. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, while also offering some extra insight on today’s discount below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

If you’re rocking the smaller two of Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, we’re also still tracking a chance to save on the companion Magic Keyboard, too. Delivering all of the same features as on the larger version, this model is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro and comes with a more affordable price tag thanks to a markdown to $249 at Amazon.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

