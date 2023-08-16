Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Kart, Mario Odyssey, Sonic, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
Zelda Skyward Sword HD

Joining a host of ongoing back to school Nintendo Switch game deals down below, Best Buy is now offering a relatively rare deal on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently sold out on Amazon, this is a solid 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This game doesn’t to go on sale quite as often as some of the other first-party titles and is now at one of the best prices of the year. For those familiar or those that might be newer to the series, Skyward Sword takes players back to the beginning the Zelda timeline and is, as far as I’m concerned, a must-play folks looking to take in the scope of the entire breadth of Link’s adventures. This is the remake of said title complete with updated controls and visuals, allowing players to explore Nintendo’s first trip into the sky islands above Hyrule, many years before Tears of the Kingdom was released. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best console games deals. 

Justin Kahn

