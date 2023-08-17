Bose SoundLink Mini II SE speaker with USB-C, 20% longer battery, more now $149 (Reg. $199)

Bose is now offering a notable price drop on its SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker down at $149 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a solid $50 discount and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, you’ll find Amazon third-party sellers starting at $166 and even the Amazon renewed models are selling for more than the new unit from Bose right now. I am a big fan of the original standard SoundLink Mini II – it has better low end than the HomePod mini and sounds as good or better than most of the models I have tested out over the years – and the special edition ups the ante with 20% more battery life, a USB-C charging port, and two special edition colors — Luxe Silver or Triple Black. It also has built-in mics for taking calls and a build consisting of aluminum, steel, silicone, and plastic. Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the SoundLink Mini II Special Edition above, but still want to get into the Bose Bluetooth speaker game, the SoundLink Micro is a more affordable solution. The Midnight Blue variant also happens to be on sale at $89.99 shipped today. Regularly $130 and usually closer to $100 at Amazon, this isn’t the deepest price drop but still a more affordable way to score that portable Bose sound.

Live Big. Go Mini. The SoundLink Mini II Special Edition delivers full, natural sound with dramatically deeper bass than you’d expect from a Bluetooth mini speaker that fits in the palm of your hand. It also features a built-in microphone for taking calls and makes easy wireless connections anytime, anywhere. Now with 20% more battery life, a USB-C charging port, and two special edition colors — Luxe Silver or Triple Black.

