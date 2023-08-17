Bring Siri control to your built-in lighting with a 2-pack of meross smart switches at $30 (25% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a 2-pack of its Smart HomeKit Light Switches for $29.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $41, this is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the previous deal price and marks one of the lowest of the year. This is a quick and affordable way to bring some smart control over your built-in lighting at home (neutral wire required). Alongside HomeKit support, they also work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear to bring both smartphone and voice command control into the mix – “Hey Siri, turn off the living room light” – alongside scheduling and timer options. Head below for more details.

An obvious way to save some cash and score a similar experience is with a single meross Smart HomeKit Switch. You can land one of those on Amazon for $17 Prime shipped. While that might be slightly more than you’re paying for the bundle above per switch, it is less cash out of pocket right now while delivering the same feature set detailed above.

Elsewhere in meross smart home deals, we are still tracking its dual indoor smart plug with HomeKit support down at $12 Prime shipped alongside this outdoor model down at $21. And for even more, head over to our smart home hub where you’ll find deals on Philips Hue Play Bar color lamps, today’s Amazon offer on Anker’s treat-tossing 360-degree pet cam, and much more.

meross Smart HomeKit Light Switch features:

Neutral Wire Required: Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing Smart Light Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We can check it for you timely.

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to the smart light switch. Just say “Hey Siri, turn off the living room light.” All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in the US.

