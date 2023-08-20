Crucial’s speedy new 2,100MB/s X10 portable SSDs see first price drops starting from $108

Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on the brand new Crucial X10 Portable Solid-State Drives. You can land the 1TB model at $107.99, the 2TB for $152.99, and the 4TB down at $260.99, all with free shipping. These new models launched back in late July at $120, $170, and $290 respectively, and are now seeing the very first notable price drops. While the new X9 offerings that aren’t quite as fast did see some launch deals, the first deals and subsequent Amazon all-time lows are now live on the faster X10s. Clocking in at up to 2,100MB/s they arrive at double the speed of the standard issue portable SSDs from SanDisk, Samsung, and WD. Compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles over the included USB-C cable (you will need to provide your own add-on adapter for USB-A devices though), they are also IP55 water- and dust-resistant as well as drop-proof to 7.5 feet – you’re looking at an anodized aluminum shell with a rubberized soft-touch base and an integrated lanyard hole. Get a closer look here and down below.

If you’re looking for something more affordable and don’t require the kind of speeds the X10 hits above, the Samsung T7 Shield is a solid bet. I have been using this one for several months without fail and you can now scoop up the 1TB capacity for $120 shipped, or $33 under the price of the model above. Just remember, this one is half the speed of the X10.

For something nearly as fast as the X10, check out the ongoing deals on the P40 WD_BLACK Game Drive SSD. It is easily one of the our favorites options in the category and you can land the 1TB and 2TB models down at $75 and $150 right now, complete with up to 2,000MB/s speeds, RGB lighting, and a metal-plated build. Get a closer look right here.

Crucial X10 Portable Solid-State Drives features:

Raw performance, real power: With read and write speeds up to 2,100/2,000MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive.

Broad compatibility: The X10 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices

Dust and splash proof durability: With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X10 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

Security that travels with you: Protect sensitive data in the studio, in the field, or while traveling with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

