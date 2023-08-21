Elgato’s expansive 32 LCD key Stream Deck XL customizes your setup down at $200 ($50 off)

Now sitting alongside a notable price drop on the more compact MK.2 model at $130 and this morning’s deal on the brand’s streaming Key Light Air, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL down at $199.99 shipped. This is a straight up $50 price drop matching our previous mention for the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked since a couple quick drops to $190 over the Black Friday deal season last year. It might not be the newer next-generation model with the touchscreen and rotary knobs, nor is it the more affordable MK.2 model we went hands-on with, but it does deliver an arguably more capable setup with a larger set of 32 customizable macro keys, each of which with their own LCD screen. Whether it’s working on Mac, automating your stream/podcast, or just upgrading your gaming setup, each key be customized to handle a wide array of actions (or multiple tasks with a single push), including “change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.” Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can achieve a similar user experience, albeit with less macro switches, by way of Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2. Currently marked down to $130 shipped at Amazon, this one will save you $70 right now and some desk space while still providing the same macro trigger experience to customize your battlestation.

Razer also stepped into the macro desktop controller ring earlier this year and its Stream Controller X is now on sale. This one is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked with a list currently coming in at under $126 shipped, down from the usual $150 price tag. Get a closer look right here before the price jumps back up on you.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

