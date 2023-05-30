Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 brings customizable LCD keys to Mac and PC at $130

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $129.99 shipped in both white and black styles. Down from $150, you’re looking at the first discount in a few months at $20 off. This is the third-best price of the year at within $10 of the all-time low from back in February, too. Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgato’s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how you’d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Our hands-on review detailed just how compelling of a macOS companion it is on top of its usual gaming focus. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the $73 Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great way to deliver similar functionality into your setup for less. Down from $100, you’re looking at 24% in savings while beating the previous discount by $4. This one steps down to only six macro keys, but you’re looking at much of the same customization otherwise. It does ditch the newfound features on the MK.2 model though, so you’ll have to rely on USB-A.

Over in our PC gaming guide, there’s a whole collection of other gear up for grabs. Including both new releases and some notable discounts on already-available gear, there’s plenty of ways to give your battlestation a spring refresh

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

Stream Deck gives you 15 fully customizable LCD keys to control your apps and tools. Trigger actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, play sound effects, activate lights, and more. Download plugins, icon packs, thousands of royalty-free tracks plus effects, and switch out faceplates to make Stream Deck yours. Technical Specifications: Dimensions: 118 x 84 x 25 mm / 4.6 x 3.3 x 1.0 in. (without stand) Weight: 145 g without stand / 270 g with stand Keys: 15 customizable LCD keys Interface: USB 2.0 System Requirements: macOS 10.13 or newer / Windows 10 (64-bit).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!