Upgrade your Twitch streams’ quality with Elgato’s 1400 Lumens Key Light Air for $110

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Air Professional 1400 lumens Desk Light for $109.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130, this 15% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product, consistently matching previous discounts over the last few years and remaining just $10 more than the lowest price offered. This product from Elgato will give your camera feed a professional studio quality with its 2900k to 7000k color range, while offering you a 1,400 Lumen output to effectively illuminate your workspace, and 80 premium OSRAM LEDs – forty warm and forty cold – which are able to deliver constant intensity while keeping cool for hours on end. This device is Wi-Fi enabled, giving you the option to control everything via the app on your Mac, Windows, iPhone, or Android.

While you’re upgrading your lights in your space, consider also upgrading your camera. The Elgato 1080p60 True Full HD Webcam is currently on Amazon for $130, down from $150. This camera features a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor, high-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed video, and an onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers. You can also find Elgato’s Collapsible Green Screen on Amazon for $130 as well, down from its usual $160. This portable chroma key panel is optimized for webcam background removal, with wrinkle-resistant fabric to ensure a long-lasting life.

And perhaps you want to add some ambiance to your room and background? Check out recent coverage of various Govee LED lighting options, like the 130-foot strip lights. Meross products also regularly see discounts giving you plenty of options for your lighting needs.

Elgato Key Light Air1400 lumens Desk Light Features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android.

1400 Lumens: effectively illuminate your workspace and dim to a subtle glow.

2900 – 7000 K: adjust color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue.

80 Premium OSRAM LEDs: deliver constant intensity while keeping cool.

Edge-Lit: indirect illumination guarantees comfort for hours.

