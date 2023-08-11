Razer’s recently-released Stream Controller X falls to new all-time low of $126 (Reg. $150)

A new all-time low is landing today on the new Razer Stream Controller X. Launching earlier in the spring to take on the likes of Elgato with its own programmable streaming and gaming accessory, you can now drop the price for only the second time. Now selling for $125.90 shipped, today’s offer is down from the usual $150 price tag and marking the best discount ever. It’s only the second chance to save and beats our previous mention by an extra $5. The new Razer Stream Controller X brings 15 customizable buttons to your desktop setup, be it for Mac or PC. Clearly geared towards the latter though, this controller will help you streamline your Twitch streaming setup, on top of tailoring a more convenient experience for controlling your PC. Each of the buttons features its own display that can be customized on top of just being configured to perform set actions, trigger macros, and more. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

Of course, Razer wasn’t the first company to the stream controller market. The folks over at Elgato were something of pioneers to the form-factor, and its new Stream Deck MK.2 is still one of the best options on the market. If you’re not already in Razer’s ecosystem, this might be a better addition to your workstation It clocks in with a more expensive $150 price tag and the same 15-key layout, but has a more robust app that we’ve even found to be a notable macOS companion. To that end, we recently took a hands-on look and found it to be as compelling of an accessory for use with Macs as it is PCs.

While we’re talking about streaming setup upgrades, HyperX’s QuadCast S USB microphone is the perfect option for those just starting out. It’s also currently on sale, delivering its plug-and-play USB connectivity, integrated RGB lighting, and built-in mount for $130. Or if you’re more of a pro already, you can take $70 off the ProCast XLR mic with an even more capable feature set.

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!