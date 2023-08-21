SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL gaming keyboards with custom sensitivity from $150 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard for $149.99 in wired form and $199.99 shipped for the wireless edition. Regularly $190 and $250 respectively, you’re looking at $40 and $50 in savings for the lowest totals we can find. Both models are now matching the best prices we have tracked outside of a couple discounts with an additional $10 in savings. While first unveiled late last year, they are known as the brand’s 2023 edition Apex Pro TKL models and dubbed the ”world’s fastest keyboard.” Boasting OmniPoint 2.0 doubleshot PBT keycaps, SteelSeries says they clock in with “11x faster response and 10x swifter actuation” than previous iterations – this also allows the user to “customize every keystroke” and “precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1mm, going from speedy 0.2mm touches to deliberate 3.8mm presses.” The tenkeyless form-factor also carries an OLED smart display to display “vital information at a glance” including GPU stats, notifications, and various settings. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

While we are talking gaming keyboards, be sure to scope out our feature on the brand new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard with hot-swappable caps that debuted last week. Now available for purchase, it slides into the middle of the lineup in terms of feature set and price at $190 – you’ll find details on the more affordable pair right here.

But for an alternative that costs even less than all of the aforementioned models, scope out this deal we spotted on the previous-generation Razer BlackWidow V3 65% wireless keyboard. Also providing a more compact, space-saving design, this one currently goes for $90 shipped on Amazon, a new low there and the best price we can find. All of the details you’ll need on this while it’s still on sale can be found in our previous deal coverage.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

World’s Fastest Keyboard – Overtake standard mechanical keyboards as OmniPoint 2.0 delivers 11x faster response and 10x swifter actuation.

Customize Every Keystroke – Precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1mm, going from speedy 0.2mm touches to deliberate 3.8mm presses.

2-in-1 Action Keys – Program two different actions for the same key, such as walking with a light touch and sprinting with a deeper press.

Esports-Ready TKL Form Factor — Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

OLED Smart Display – Find vital information at a glance such as GPU stats, notifications, and switch between profiles and settings

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!