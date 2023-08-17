Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard with hot-swappable caps launches at $190

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard launches today and is now available for purchase. Razer followed up its BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard with a couple of more affordable models back in July known as the V4 and V4 X and today the latest edition to the product family is ready to land in your battlestation setup. It seemingly completes the lineup with a mid-tier option that delivers a more premium experience than the V4 and V4 X while coming in at under the price of the pro model. Head below for a closer look.

New Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard launches today

As the name suggests, this is the 75% or TenKeyless (TKL) BlackWidow V4. It comes pre-loaded with Razer’s orange tactile switches sat atop an aluminum case with a gasket-mounted FR4 plate, tape-enhanced PCB, lubricated stabilizers, and two layers of sound-dampening foam. You’ll also find roller and media keys – “pause, play, skip, and tweak everything from brightness to volume.”

However, one of the selling points here is the keyboard’s socketed PCB, which allows gamers to swap out its pre-loaded switches “for custom ones to achieve desired key feel.” Want to have special colors for certain keys? Something more clicky or quiet perhaps? The choice is yours.

For those who crave greater customization and immersion, satisfy your enthusiast needs with the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% – a compact, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard powered by Razer Chroma RGB. From installing new switches to creating unique lighting effects, shape it to way you love to play.

From there, you’ll also find a cushioned wrist rest “that securely snaps to the keyboard” magnetically alongside 2-sided under-glow with per-key lighting via the usual Chroma RGB action – “sync the keyboard with any battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games.”

The models that launched back in July start at $130 while the older pro variant comes in at $230 shipped. The new TKL 75% variant featured here today slides right in the middle at $190 shipped and is now available for purchase at Amazon and elsewhere.

Certainly not the most affordable option out there, but it does give fans of the BlackWidow V4 series with a penchant for shorter keyboards an option that will slide nicely into their Razer-centric battlestation setup. And, all things considered, the kind of gamers that spend $190+ on a keyboard might also be the type that will appreciate the hot-swappable key caps here.

More of the latest from Razer:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!