Razer BlackWidow V3 65% wireless keyboard with Green switches hits $90 Amazon low

After the launch of its new V4 75% TKL model yesterday, Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest. Regularly $180 and more recently fetching closer to $120, you can now land the previous-generation mini model down at $89.99 shipped. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and comes in at $40 under the price of the entry-level V4 BlackWidow. A notable option for folks who appreciate a more compact battlestation deck, this is a chopped down 65% model with three modes of connectivity including wireless Bluetooth and wired over USB-C. Alongside the usual 16.8 million colors via the Chroma RGB per-key lighting, it sports Razer Green mechanical switches with a “clicky, tactile feel” alongside Doubleshot ABS keycaps with “extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use.” This model also delivers 200 hours of battery life for uninterrupted gameplay and can charge from 0 to full in just under 5 hours, according to Razer. Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the Razer model, check out this TKL Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard instead. The regularly $130 Tenkeyless model delivers LIGHTSYNC RGB backlit keys and is now selling on Amazon for under $77 shipped. It’s not quite as modern a release, but it does deliver a similar aesthetic and a compact setup at a lower price point.

But if you are a Razer fan, you’ll want to scope out more of the latest from the brand below:

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini features:

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

