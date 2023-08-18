Razer BlackWidow V3 65% wireless keyboard with Green switches hits $90 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $120+ $90
graphical user interface

After the launch of its new V4 75% TKL model yesterday, Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest. Regularly $180 and more recently fetching closer to $120, you can now land the previous-generation mini model down at $89.99 shipped. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and comes in at $40 under the price of the entry-level V4 BlackWidow. A notable option for folks who appreciate a more compact battlestation deck, this is a chopped down 65% model with three modes of connectivity including wireless Bluetooth and wired over USB-C. Alongside the usual 16.8 million colors via the Chroma RGB per-key lighting, it sports Razer Green mechanical switches with a “clicky, tactile feel” alongside Doubleshot ABS keycaps with “extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use.” This model also delivers 200 hours of battery life for uninterrupted gameplay and can charge from 0 to full in just under 5 hours, according to Razer. Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the Razer model, check out this TKL Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard instead. The regularly $130 Tenkeyless model delivers LIGHTSYNC RGB backlit keys and is now selling on Amazon for under $77 shipped. It’s not quite as modern a release, but it does deliver a similar aesthetic and a compact setup at a lower price point. 

But if you are a Razer fan, you’ll want to scope out more of the latest from the brand below:

  • Razer’s new Stream Controller X falls to new all-time low of $126
  • Razer metal Chroma RGB laptop stand with dual monitor hub hits $81
  • Razer’s new cast vinyl PS5 and Xbox Series S|X console skins from $35
  • Razer’s new Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller for PC/PS5 now up for pre-order
  • And even more

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini features:

  • 3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use
  • Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience
  • Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use
  • Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker ends the week with massive new iPhone and Android...
Organize your Siri and Alexa remotes in elago’s c...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Ring g...
ALLPOWERS’s new beige R600 299Wh Power Station sees f...
Sperry’s Vault Sale takes 60% off select styles +...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Dungeon of t...
GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike can hit 5...
Score two life time Dollar Flight Club Plus+ subscripti...
Load more...
Show More Comments