Crucial’s new anodized aluminum X9 Portable Solid-State Drives hit all-time lows from $110

Crucial launched its latest lineup of portable SSDs earlier this month and after seeing the pro-grade X10 models go on sale, it’s now time for the latest X9 variants. Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on the 2TB and 4TB Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drives at $109.99 and $215.99 shipped, respectively. Regularly $160 and $290, you’re looking at up to 31% off the going rates and the lowest we have tracked. We did see some launch day deals on these two models at $130 and $240, but nothing quite as notable as the new Amazon all-time lows on tap here today. While the X10 delivers up to 2,100MB/s speeds at more of a premium, the X9 clocks in at the 1,050MB/s we see on most standard issue portable SSDs. Alongside plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable, the X9 also features IP55 water and dust resistance as well as drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet by way of its anodized aluminum build and rubberized soft-touch base. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Today’s sales do not include the new 1TB models – they are currently starting at $108 on the latest Crucial variants. But if you can make do with the smaller capacity, you can also save some cash and receive the same speeds as the X9 variant by going with the Samsung T7 models instead. While we have seen it go for less, you can land the Samsung T7 Shield 1,050MB/s model at $80 shipped to keep some of that cash in your pocket.

And if you’re looking for something with a pop of color to it, WD_BLACK’s RGB 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD is one of the best and you can still land the 2TB model at the $150 Amazon low. This one delivers a metal-plated design, speedy transfers, and a customizable halo of RGB lighting. Here are all of the details on the price drop and, for a complete breakdown, swing by our hands-on review.

Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Powerful performance: With read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s, the Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive and has high sustained performance of 975MB/s writes throughout the drive’s capacity.

Broad compatibility: The X9 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices

Dust and splash proof durability: With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X9 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

Security that travels with you: Protect sensitive data in the studio, in the field, or while traveling with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

