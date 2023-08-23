Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard hits Amazon 2023 low at $64 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard at $63.99 shipped with the Clicky Optical switches. Regularly $120, this is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest we have tracked on this version of the Huntsman Mini across 2023 and the best since it dropped slightly lower for the holidays last year. You’ll also find the $150 Linear Optical model down at $89.99 right now, but we have seen that one in the $65 range this year. The aluminum build here also features Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting action that “syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 partners.” Oil-resistant doubleshot PBT keycaps are joined by Razer Hypershift that supports complete custom remapping as well – “Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands.” More details below.

For something even less pricey in a similar form-factor, check out this Amazon renewed Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Featuring Cherry MX silver mechanical keyswitches and “dynamic per-key RGB backlighting,” this one comes in at under $50 shipped on Amazon and has “been professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new.”

Then check out some of the latest gaming keyboard releases and deals below:

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL gaming keyboards from $150

Razer BlackWidow V3 65% wireless keyboard with Green switches hits $90

Razer’s BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard with swappable caps launches at $190

Razer’s new V4/X BlackWidow gaming keyboard models from $130

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard features:

Faster Than Legacy Mechanical Switches: Razer Optical switches use light-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (30% shorter actuation distance than other clicky switches at 1.5 millimeter) with satisfying, clicky feedback

Ultimate Personalization and Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Quality, Aluminum Construction: Covered with a matte, aluminum top frame for increased structural integrity

Oil-Resistant Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Made of textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime buildup

