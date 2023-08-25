Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 start from just $20 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now marking down every one of Anker’s MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 to some of the best prices ever. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining the discounts, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh Power Bank with Stand sells for $39.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That takes an extra $10 off the usual $70 price tag, delivering $30 in savings. This is the second-best offer to date at within $5 of the all-time low, and the best we’ve seen since February. Recently refreshed with a more thoughtful placement of USB-C port, you can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more from $20.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand.

Alongside the model with a stand, we’re also tracking a series of other form-factors for bringing some MagSafe charging to your kit. There’s more affordable options, higher-end solutions, and everything in-between – all on sale and at some of the best prices yet.

Anker also just launched a new collection of Prime power banks that take a different approach than replying on MagSafe. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

