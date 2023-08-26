Score a travel-ready Philips One Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $14 (50% off)

Update: The deal below is now live once again.

Amazon is now offering the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush from just $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is up to 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see various colorways drop into the $16 range for Prime Day alongside $15 offers over the black Friday season last year, but never anything quite as low as today’s offer. It might be a battery-powered option (roughly 3-month battery life), but you are indeed scoring an electric toothbrush from a top brand for just $14 here, not mention one of the nicer-looking options out there if you ask me. Micro vibrations and tapered bristles join the usual and ever important 2-minute timer with 30 second notifications helping you along the way alongside a sleek travel-ready case. More details below.

When it comes to a brand name model electric toothbrush, battery or otherwise, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less than $14 Prime shipped. One of your best bets for something that goes for even less is the Colgate 360 Optic White Battery Powered Sonic Toothbrush at $6 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind, you can’t replace the battery on this model.

While we are on the subject, be sure to scope out the new WaterField ballistic nylon and waxed canvas dopp kits we featured yesterday. Then head over to our fashion hub to upgrade your look alongside your personal care routine. You’ll find wide-ranging sales at Vineyard Vines, Old Navy, and more as well as a closer look at the new lululemon Back to Campus collection, just to name a few.

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush features:

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications; 3 month battery life

Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months

The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!