WaterField debuts new ballistic waxed canvas and leather dopp kits for summer travelers

WaterField, makers of a range of EDC bags and tech carriers, is now introducing its new travel dopp kit. Whether you’re jet setting this summer, spending time in hotels for work, or looking ahead to winter vacations, a travel toiletry bag can be an invaluable part of your kit, and WaterField’s latest is here to do it in style. Available in a couple of different finishes, the bag continues the brand’s trend of relying on premium materials and handmade craftsmanship here in the US. Head below for a closer look and more details.

WaterField’s new travel dopp kit

WaterField’s latest release follows right in line with its new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve and the handmade water-resistant Taslan/leather Magnetic Passport Wallet we featured last week. The new travel dopp kit features your choice of water-resistant waxed canvas or ballistic nylon, with a full-grain leather accent alongside YKK waterproof zippers with double pulls to access the main compartment. It also makes a point of saying that not only can it really take a beating, but you can also “clean the inside with a damp wet cloth and it will look like new each time you use it.”

The new travel dopp kit from WaterField features a carry strap on one side and a pair of handy side holders on the other:

The handy side holders provide easy access to the two items you use frequently — your toothbrush and razor. This feature is especially helpful for bathrooms with limited counter space and for keeping your grooming essentials clean and neat.

Features at a glance:

Large main compartment opens wide and is accessible from either side via dual zipper pulls.

Four small interior pockets organize loose toiletries.

Two external side slots keep a razor and a toothbrush off a bathroom counter and upright for easy accessibility.

Front zippered pocket stows additional small grooming supplies.

Nylon side loop can hang on a bathroom hook or act as a quick-grab handle.

Water-resistant gold lining wipes clean and brightens the interior making items inside easy to find.

YKK, smooth-gliding, waterproof zippers and custom metal zipper pulls maintain the kit’s clean lines.

Like most WaterField gear, the premium materials and handmade craftsmanship is going to cost you. With the next round of shipping starting on July 28, its new travel toiletry bag will run you $89. If that’s far too pricey for your needs, check out some of the much more affordable options we spotted down below:

Carhartt Travel Kit $20

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag $20

Gonex Dopp Kit $16

Amazon Hanging Dopp Kit $19

