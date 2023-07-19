Vineyard Vines takes an extra 50% off clearance items with deals starting at $5

Vineyard Vines cuts an extra 50% off clearance items with code SALE50 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Refresh your wardrobe this summer with deals on best-selling polo shirts, shorts, dresses, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $110. This shirt is available in four color options and it has a UPF 30+ sun protection barrier as well. Better yet, the relaxed fit and stretch-infused fabric gives you full mobility for adventures. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

