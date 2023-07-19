Vineyard Vines takes an extra 50% off clearance items with deals starting at $5

Vineyard Vines cuts an extra 50% off clearance items with code SALE50 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Refresh your wardrobe this summer with deals on best-selling polo shirts, shorts, dresses, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $110. This shirt is available in four color options and it has a UPF 30+ sun protection barrier as well. Better yet, the relaxed fit and stretch-infused fabric gives you full mobility for adventures. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Surfside Pique Polo Shirt $32 (Orig. $90)
- 9-Inch Stretch Breaker Shorts $30 (Orig. $80)
- On-The-Go Shep Shirt $52 (Orig. $148)
- Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt $44 (Orig. $110)
- Sankaty Hoodie $39 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Harbor Seersucker Tiered Dress $70 (Orig. $178)
- High-Rise Vintage Denim Shorts $35 (Orig. $98)
- Wide Leg Chambray Pants $52 (Orig. $148)
- Cozy Fleece Funnel Neck Top $37 (Orig. $148)
- Rope Net Basket Crossbody $63 (Orig. $158)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!