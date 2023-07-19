Old Navy takes up to 75% off clearance with deals from just $3: Jeans, t-shirts, more

75% off from $3

Old Navy offers up to 75% off clearance with deals from $3. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 25% off select new arrivals with code BONUS at checkout. Old Navy Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe for back to school with deals on jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts, activewear, dresses, shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Loose Built-In Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. The dark wash is very on-trend for this season and the built-in stretch denim promotes all-day comfort and mobility. With over 5,000 positive reviews from Old Navy customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

