Old Navy takes up to 75% off clearance with deals from just $3: Jeans, t-shirts, more

Old Navy offers up to 75% off clearance with deals from $3. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 25% off select new arrivals with code BONUS at checkout. Old Navy Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe for back to school with deals on jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts, activewear, dresses, shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Loose Built-In Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. The dark wash is very on-trend for this season and the built-in stretch denim promotes all-day comfort and mobility. With over 5,000 positive reviews from Old Navy customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cloud 94 Soft Go-Dry Cool T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $17)
- Relaxed Layer T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $17)
- Loose Built-In Flex Jeans $34 (Orig. $45)
- Water-Repellent Snap-Front Utility Shacket $53 (Orig. $70)
- Essential Woven Workout Shorts $20 (Orig. $27)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Rockstar Super-Skinny Ripped Jeans $20 (Orig. $65)
- A-Line Ripped Jean Shorts $22 (Orig. $35)
- StretchTech Performance Cargo Jogger Pants $18 (Orig. $45)
- Eyelet One-Shoulder Paneled Rib-Knit Top $7 (Orig. $25)
- Mid-Rise Wow Jean Shorts $6 (Orig. $27)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!