Anker’s 15W MagSafe charging stands are ready for StandBy from $110 (Reg. $140+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $127.46 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $150, this $22 discount is landing as the third-best price cut to date. It’s within $7 of our previous mention, too, and the first chance to save since back on Prime Day. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

For something a bit more affordable that doesn’t give up the StandBy support or 15W charging speeds, Anker’s newer triangle MagSafe charger is worth a look. It’s now also on sale right now at Amazon, dropping from the usual $140 price tag down to $110.49 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s a more affordable model at within $10 of the all-time low, ditching the smaller design and built-in Apple Watch fast charging. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

As far as the latest from Anker goes, the brand did just launch a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, which are now on sale for one of the first times. Landing at new all-time lows, these now start at $48 and come backed by 20% in savings.

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

